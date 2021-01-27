Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.25

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 72524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

