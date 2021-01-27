Clark Financial Advisors Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

