Clark Financial Advisors Invests $29,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC remained flat at $$31.16 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

