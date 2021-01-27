Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 4,666 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.05. 58,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average is $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

