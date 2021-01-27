Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 15,697 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of CRH worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $3,110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 90,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $47.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

