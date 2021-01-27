Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 10,208 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Janus Henderson Group worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,267. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

