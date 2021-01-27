Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $26,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $18.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.04. 2,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,390. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $336.32. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.28.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.