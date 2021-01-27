Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 2,606,476 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $249,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,914. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

