Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

OTCMKTS CZFS opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.