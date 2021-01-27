Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

