Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,836 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

CFG stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.