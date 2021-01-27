Citigroup Upgrades The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Buy

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

NYSE MOS opened at $27.38 on Monday. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 170,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

