Citigroup Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.