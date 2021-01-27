CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CIT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,962. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

