Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

CPXGF opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

