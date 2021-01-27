Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00. The stock traded as high as C$12.45 and last traded at C$11.98. 795,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 925,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

