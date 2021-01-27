Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.86 and last traded at $103.26. Approximately 140,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 80,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

