Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,097,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,325 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

CHD stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

