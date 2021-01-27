Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,023 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.26. 3,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,931. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

