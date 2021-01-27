Chromia Market Cap Tops $13.98 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

