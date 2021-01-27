China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

