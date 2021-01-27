Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

CVX opened at $89.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.