Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.66. 2,606,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,722,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 90.9% in the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

