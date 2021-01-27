ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.06

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 2051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. FMR LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth $13,877,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 250,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

