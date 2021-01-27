Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -500.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,849.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 17.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

