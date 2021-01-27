Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$11.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

