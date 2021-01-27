Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CIA opened at C$5.55 on Monday. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.60.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

