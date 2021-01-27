CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

GIB stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $86.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,747,000 after buying an additional 185,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after buying an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after buying an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.