Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 84,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

