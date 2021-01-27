Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

