Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

