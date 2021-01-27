Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $168.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

