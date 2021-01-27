Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

