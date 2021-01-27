Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 293.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 356,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $16,196,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of TSN opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $85.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

