Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 29.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Realty Income by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.