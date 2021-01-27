Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $491,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

SLYG opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

