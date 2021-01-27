Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 28,101 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 3.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $258.82 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $262.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.66.

