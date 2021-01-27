Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

IGM stock opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $364.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.41.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

