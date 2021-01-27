Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $796,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

