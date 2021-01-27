Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

