Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 16,930 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

