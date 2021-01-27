Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

