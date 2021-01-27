Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

