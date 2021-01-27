Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

