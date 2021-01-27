Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.75 and last traded at $60.20. 588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.