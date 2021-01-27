Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,022. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

