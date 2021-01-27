Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.82. 708,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 551,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.