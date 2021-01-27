Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cedar Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 CareTrust REIT 0 1 7 1 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $23.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38% CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.09 $1.08 million $2.97 3.90 CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 13.59 $46.36 million $1.36 17.05

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Cedar Realty Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.