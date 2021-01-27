CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Stock Price Up 115.5%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) traded up 115.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 7,066,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 1,467,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 high quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.