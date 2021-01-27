Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for about 4.3% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Catalent worth $46,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

